Wakulla Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating two Fourth of July drownings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a deadly Independence Day in Wakulla County.

A spokesperson for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were looking into two separate drowning incidents from Tuesday.

Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough told WCTV one of the incidents happened in a neighborhood in Crawfordville.

The other incident occurred in the St. Marks area, he said.

WCSO had limited information to share Wednesday morning.

WCTV is working to learn more about both incidents. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

