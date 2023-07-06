Defense calls for a mistrial on day 2 of deadly Tallahassee hit-and-run trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday was day two of the trial for a suspect in a deadly January 2020 hit-and-run.

Ryan Smith-Mosley is accused of hitting 26-year-old Jeremiah Bruce with his car and then speeding away.

On Thursday, the state announced it had additional evidence just found that morning, cell phone location data, which could affect the case. The judge said that data will not be admitted into evidence. The defense called for a mistrial in response, but the judge said he would not rule on that yet and instead would continue with the trial as scheduled.

The state did share some cell phone location data already admitted into evidence, which showed that Smith-Mosley’s phone was in the area of North Monroe at the time of the crash. The state also showed phone records with calls and texts between Mosley and his date, whom he met at a movie theater later that night.

John Stevenson, Smith-Mosley’s attorney, argued the fact that his client went to the movie date after the crash suggests he wasn’t involved.

“We would have to believe that a person would be in a horrible accident of this nature at 9:32, which is when the timestamp is, and yet for some reason, he then decides to go on a double date 20 minutes after that,” Stevenson said. “That seems like odd behavior.”

The state presented evidence showing Smith-Mosley got his car fixed shortly after the crash. FHP troopers the state called to testify also said car parts left behind at the scene match Smith-Mosley’s vehicle.

The state also showed videos of a man who appears to be Smith-Mosley stopping at a McDonald’s drive-thru about two hours before the crash. In the video, his car shows no signs of damage. This appears to contradict Smith-Mosley’s statements to FHP. An FHP corporal testified Thursday saying Smith-Mosley initially claimed the damage to his car happened several days before the January 6th crash.

“He attributed that damage to an ex-girlfriend retaliating against him,” FHP corporal Michael Cross said during questioning.

“Okay, and when did he say that his ex-girlfriend damaged the car?” prosecutor Andrea Diaz asked.

“Mid-December to New Year’s Day,” Cross said.

Court records show Smith-Mosley was accused of two crimes while awaiting this trial. He was charged with attempted robbery of a bank in Sarasota County last fall. He was also charged with aggravated assault for punching a man in Hillsborough County last summer.

Smith-Mosley’s trial is expected to finish on Friday. Stevenson said his client plans to take the stand in his own defense.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.