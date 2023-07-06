FAMU Women’s Basketball Coach Shalon Pillow Resigns

FAMU Women's Head Basketball Coach Shalon Pillow announced her resignation effective Aug. 1.
FAMU Women's Head Basketball Coach Shalon Pillow announced her resignation effective Aug. 1.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Women’s Basketball team is in need of a new head coach.

The University announced Thursday Shalon Pillow will resign from the position after two seasons on the job.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program over the last three years,” said Pillow in a statement. “I am more than grateful to have had the opportunity of working with the young women on the team and be part of their development on and off the court.”

Coach Pillow led the Rattlers to a 4-14 record in both seasons.

“I want to thank Coach Pillow for the years of service she has provided FAMU,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes in a statement. “I wish her the best as she prepares for the next chapter in her professional career.”

The school announced Coach Pillow’s final day will be August 1.

