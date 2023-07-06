FAMU Women’s Basketball Coach Shalon Pillow Resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Women’s Basketball team is in need of a new head coach.

The University announced Thursday Shalon Pillow will resign from the position after two seasons on the job.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program over the last three years,” said Pillow in a statement. “I am more than grateful to have had the opportunity of working with the young women on the team and be part of their development on and off the court.”

Coach Pillow led the Rattlers to a 4-14 record in both seasons.

“I want to thank Coach Pillow for the years of service she has provided FAMU,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes in a statement. “I wish her the best as she prepares for the next chapter in her professional career.”

The school announced Coach Pillow’s final day will be August 1.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.