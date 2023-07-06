Florida eliminates permanent alimony

Most changes deal with how judges can award alimony payments
(CNS)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - It’s been decades in the making, and now Florida has new laws for people looking to get divorced.

Most changes deal with how judges can award alimony payments.

Thirteen percent of marriages in Florida end in divorce according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Camille Fiveash’s marriage is one of those.

She was married for 30 years before she split from her ex-husband 11 years ago and is getting permanent alimony.

“I stayed home for 30 years, raising kids, just taking care of everything. Very traditional marriage,” Fiveash said.

Until now, judges had four options to award alimony in a divorce case; Bridge-the-gap, Rehabilitative, Durational, and Permanent. Now permanent alimony isn’t an option.

“It’s the difference between literally eating, living. I rely 100 percent on that alimony. I have no other real income,” Fiveash said.

The law applies to new divorces. Any changes to divorce agreements must also follow the new law.

It’s something Sonia Delgado might consider as she gets closer to retirement.

“If the marriage doesn’t last, then why should the lifestyle and support last? The logic is it didn’t work so each part needs to do the best they can to be independent,” Delgado said.

Delgado’s been paying alimony for the last 10 years. She said her ex-husband was unemployed for the last five years of their marriage and awarded permanent alimony.

“It hurts every time I have to write that check. Even in my case, I was forced into marriage, so I shouldn’t have even been married at all,” Delgado said.

The new law also makes changes to duration and rehabilitative alimony eligibility.

When dealing with child support, there was only one change to the law.

That would allow parents who move within 50 miles of their children the option to adjust time-sharing portions of the agreement if a judge feels it is in the child’s best interest.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

