Funeral, visitation services announced for Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Service for a Crisp County deputy that died after being shot during a Wednesday traffic stop has been announced.

Deputy Tyee Browne’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.

Browne’s family will receive family, friends and community members from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Hughes & Wright Funeral Home in Cordele.

Both the visitation and funeral will be open to the public.

It’s been less than one year since Tyee Browne, 26, started serving the Crisp County community behind a badge and he has already made the ultimate sacrifice.

Browne was born in Tampa, Florida, and served in the Army National Guard reserve before joining law enforcement, according to his obituary. He graduated from a Monroe County high school where he loved music and being part of their band.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said throughout his time as sheriff, this is the first traumatic death in the line of duty he’s experienced. He describes Browne as an outstanding military officer who was very respectful.

Browne only worked in law enforcement less than a year. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

“He had a great spirit. He loved it. His momma told me today to quote her, ‘I know this is his second family’,” he said.

Brooke Seymour, Tyee’s high school best friend, says he had a passion to put others before himself.

“He always stood up for people when they were either being bullied or just in bad situations. He was always just like everyone’s guardian angel. So I can see that he would be happy to go out like that serving,” she said.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Kristina Brown Conley and Tom of Macon; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jason Vogel and Emily Landrum of Perry, and Jeff Vogel and Raesha of Barnwell, S.C.; his step-brothers; Logan Conley and Conor Conley both of Macon and many other family members.

Browne’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Condolences and other information can be found here.

As we remember the life Tyee left behind and his courageous actions on Wednesday morning, Sheriff Hancock says this reminds all of us of the great evil local law enforcement goes up against every day.

“He will forever remain in our hearts and our minds, inspiring us to serve our community with the same dedication and integrity and compassion that he had,” he said.

