Good chances for afternoon showers & storms the next several days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Higher and better chances for the afternoon showers/storms today through this weekend.

The rain should keep the temperatures from getting too out of hand. High temperatures will stick around in the low to mid 90s.

This pattern looks like it’s going to last for several days. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.