Good chances for afternoon showers & storms the next several days

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your warm and stormy Thursday forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Higher and better chances for the afternoon showers/storms today through this weekend.

The rain should keep the temperatures from getting too out of hand. High temperatures will stick around in the low to mid 90s.

This pattern looks like it’s going to last for several days. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

