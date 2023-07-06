Interim Lowndes County Schools superintendent named

LCS Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher
LCS Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher(Source: Lowndes County Schools)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An interim superintendent has been named to lead the Lowndes County Schools District (LCS).

Sandra Wilcher was voted into the position after former LCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson resigned in June amidst controversy over his use of the school system’s fuel depots. His resignation takes effect on July 31.

A 1987 graduate of Lowndes High School, Wilcher has been a member of the Lowndes County School administration since 2009. Her role before being named interim superintendent was assistant superintendent of student services.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University in 1991, and her Master’s in Social Work from Valdosta State University in 1998. She also received her Education Specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007, according to the school system.

