Quincy marijuana warehouse lit up in building fire

Officials report no damage to the marijuana stored in the building
The Quincy Fire Department and surrounding stations are currently working to put out a fire at...
The Quincy Fire Department and surrounding stations are currently working to put out a fire at one of the Trulieve Marijuana warehouses off Virginia Street in Quincy.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Fire Department and surrounding stations are currently working to put out a fire at one of the Trulieve Marijuana warehouses off Virginia Street in Quincy.

Assistant Fire Chief Tonnie Rollins tells WCTV, they were called out to the fire around 6:30 Wednesday night. Once on scene, they did find flames but were able to get those under control and are now dealing with smoke issues.

They said the fire is now contained in the attic area.

Rollins said he didn’t know if employees were still working inside the warehouse at the time of the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.

At this time, there’s also been no damage to the marijuana stored in the building, Rollins said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

