Something Good - Thomas County farm offering therapeutic horseback rides

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight’s something good coming from south Georgia!

The Hearts and Hands Farm in Thomas County gives back to the community in a unique way.

It’s been operating since the ‘70s, but the original owners lost their son to a brain injury so now they offer special rides for visitors with cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and even multiple sclerosis.

They say therapeutic horseback riding can help people move their legs and hips in ways they may not be able to while in a wheelchair.

