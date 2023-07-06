Something Good - Thomas County farm offering therapeutic horseback rides

Something Good - Thomas County farm offering therapeutic horseback rides
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight’s something good coming from south Georgia!

The Hearts and Hands Farm in Thomas County gives back to the community in a unique way.

It’s been operating since the ‘70s, but the original owners lost their son to a brain injury so now they offer special rides for visitors with cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and even multiple sclerosis.

They say therapeutic horseback riding can help people move their legs and hips in ways they may not be able to while in a wheelchair.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting

Latest News

Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Two people shot at Tallahassee gas station Wednesday night
The Quincy Fire Department and surrounding stations are currently working to put out a fire at...
Quincy marijuana warehouse lit up in building fire
Judge blocks part of Florida’s new voter registration law
Community concerned for missing 12-year old girl after more than a month since disappearance
Community concern grows for missing 12-year-old girl after more than a month