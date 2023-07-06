Two people shot off Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were shot at a gas station on Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee Wednesday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

About 10 TPD vehicles and more than a dozen officers worked the scene at 3625 Apalachee Parkway on Wednesday night. The TPD watch commander reports the department was notified of the shooting just after 9 p.m.

It is unclear if any suspects are at large or if there is a threat to the public. As of about 10 p.m., the TPD watch commander said no one has been taken into custody.

The state of those involved and the events leading up to the shooting are unclear.

As officers investigate, the McKenzie Market and neighboring Regions Bank are roped off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

