A very typical July forecast for the next several days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms will continue into the early overnight hours, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Muggy and mild for this evening with lows in the mid 70s.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s on Friday with partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon storms.

A very typical July pattern is in place the next several days. Highs will reach the low 90s, it will be humid, and there will be scattered showers & storms primarily in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.