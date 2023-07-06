12-year old Wakulla athlete raises money to compete in the Junior Olympics

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Sopchoppy held its annual Fourth of July festival Tuesday with dozens of vendors, including a 12-year old girl looking to raise money.

Kendall Haynie is a wrestler at Wakulla Middle School, and she’s been in the sport since she was nine years old. Haynie was recently invited to compete in the Junior Olympics, so she and her family set up a booth - selling baked goods and fruit - to raise money for her upcoming trip.

“She’s already been a state champion for Florida, and a two-time state champion for Georgia,” said her father Thomas Haynie.

Haynie said his daughter worked really hard the past few years in competition, and they are thankful to see the community support along the way. “We can’t even say or describe in words how thankful we are to so many people,” said Haynie. He said they’ve received support from people they don’t know, and the experience has been heartwarming.

The Haynie family will travel to Des Moines, Iowa for the Junior Olympics, which begin July 26. If you’d like to donate to Kendall, you can send money through PayPal to stompknockernation@gmail.com. You can also donate through Venmo @Amber-Haynie.

