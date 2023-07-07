Afternoon showers & storms for this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mike is tracking several storms developing around the Big Bend and South Georgia on this Friday afternoon. A few more showers & storms are expected through this evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index values running about 5-10 degrees warmer due to the humidity. Partly sunny skies with scattered, mainly afternoon showers & storms are expected both days. As the zonal flow shifts to out of the southwest, showers may develop earlier in the day on Sunday.

Slightly higher rain chances are expected for the start of the upcoming work week, as conditions become even more favorable for shower and thunderstorm development.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.