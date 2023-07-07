Former corrections officer convicted in deadly hit-and-run that killed Tallahassee father

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Florida corrections officer has been found guilty of hitting a man with his vehicle and trying to cover up evidence related to the crime.

Ryan Smith-Mosley, 26, was found guilty Friday of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a 26-year-old Tallahassee father more than three years ago.

The jury reached the decision after roughly three hours of deliberations on Friday. Smith-Mosely was convicted on both charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

Ryan Denzel Smith-Mosley, now 26, is charged in Leon County with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence. He's accused of being behind the wheel on January 6, 2020 when his car hit 26-year-old Jeremiah Bruce who was reportedly walking along North Monroe Street. Instead of stopping, investigators claim he drove away from the scene and turned down a nearby residential road where a doorbell camera caught him pulling over to inspect the damage. The doorbell footage shows the driver exit the vehicle, walk around to the front and yell an expletive upon seeing the crumpled bumper before getting back inside the vehicle and reversing out of the frame. (WCTV)

Smith-Mosely could face decades behind bars. His sentencing has not been set, and the judge presiding over his trial said it will not take place for at least a month.

Jurors listened to three days of testimony this week that examined Smith-Mosely’s whereabouts and actions on the night of Jan. 6, 2020. Smith-Mosely was found guilty of being behind the wheel that evening when 26-year-old Jeremiah Bruce was hit by a car while reportedly walking along North Monroe Street. Bruce died 8 days later from his injuries.

After the crash, the driver turned into a nearby neighborhood, where doorbell video shows him walking around to the front of the vehicle and yelling an expletive upon seeing the crumpled bumper. Smith-Mosley then reportedly met a date for a movie.

Smith-Mosely’s defense argued their client was not driving his vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run.

Bruce has a daughter who is now 7. She reportedly has been raised by his father since his death.

