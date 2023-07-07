CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting

Latest News

Ryan Smith-Mosley on day two of his trial
Former corrections officer convicted in deadly hit-and-run that killed Tallahassee father
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
WCTV has learned that a former Florida corrections officer who is currently on trial for a...
Man on trial for deadly Tallahassee hit-and-run allegedly tried to rob bank while awaiting trial
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22