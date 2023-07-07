Former Amazon manager sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million

A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10...
A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million, according to authorities.(Amazon via MGN | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Authorities say a former Amazon worker has been sent to prison after stealing more than $9 million from the company.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, Kayricka Wortham has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for participating in a fraud scheme, with six others also facing charges.

Wortham, 32, worked as an operations manager at an Amazon Warehouse in Georgia from August 2020 to March 2022, where she supervised other workers and approved new vendors as well as the payment of vendor invoices for the company, authorities said.

She reportedly used her job to submit multiple invoices for fake vendors, leading Amazon to pay her and the other people involved $9.4 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wortham had her employees add fake vendor information into the system.

“The defendant abused her position of trust at Amazon to steal nearly $10 million from the company based on a brazen fraud scheme involving fake vendors and fictitious invoices,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Authorities said Wortham had a relationship with one of her co-conspirators, Brittany Hudson, and the two of them purchased expensive real estate and luxury cars, including a nearly $1 million home in Smyrna, Georgia.

Wortham was convicted of the Amazon fraud charges on Nov. 30 after she pleaded guilty.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., handed down Wortham’s sentence, which includes three years of supervised release after her prison term along with paying restitution to Amazon in the amount of $9.4 million.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Hudson and others involved in the scheme.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting

Latest News

Ryan Smith-Mosley on day two of his trial
Former corrections officer convicted in deadly hit-and-run that killed Tallahassee father
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
WCTV has learned that a former Florida corrections officer who is currently on trial for a...
Man on trial for deadly Tallahassee hit-and-run allegedly tried to rob bank while awaiting trial
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22