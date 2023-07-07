New Bainbridge hotel along the Flint River in the works

There is no date listed for when work will begin on the posh hotel.
There is no date listed for when work will begin on the posh hotel.
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Bainbridge Development Authority and Red Hills Hospitality have announced there will be a new hotel on the Flint River.

The new Element Hotel will be a part of the city’s Riverwalk and Chason Park Expansion Project. The project itself costs $26.5 million.

Element Hotels is a brand by Marriott International, Inc. with more than 65 hotels across the United States and the world.

