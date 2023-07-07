Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Typical summertime conditions are expected today with scattered showers and storms developing later in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index values running about 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

Saturday and Sunday will feature summertime showers and thunderstorms with rain chances around 60% during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will stick around in the low to mid 90s.

Slightly higher rain chances are expected to start the work week next week. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

