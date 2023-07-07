Retired Judge James Hankinson dies after fight with brain cancer

Long-time and high-profile Judge James C. Hankinson dead
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man remembered as a titan on the bench serving nearly 20 years in Leon County Courtrooms has passed away.

James Hankinson was 70 years old. He died Thursday after a battle with brain cancer.

A handful of his peers said this community is in a better place because of the work James Hankinson accomplished during his 18 years of service in the second judicial circuit.

Friends of Hankinson’s said that he was diagnosed with brain cancer last July, just two years after his retirement.

Hankinson served as both a state and federal prosecutor before being named to the circuit court bench in 2002. There he served until his retirement in 2020.

Hankinson has handled some of Tallahassee’s biggest murder cases like serial killer Gary Hilton, Henry Segura, Denise Williams and three of the defendants in the murder of Dan Markel.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said that he learned many lessons from Hankinson but how he handled the bench is one he’d carry with him forever.

“He made every decision from the bench, every decision as a prosecutor, every professional decision as a prosecutor based on what he thought was the right thing to do and he let the chips fall where they would may,” said State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Campbell said Hankinson adopted the nickname ‘Hammering Hankinson’ by defendants because he was known as a firm judge.

