Something Good - Liberty County Sheriff’s Office hosting Shrimp Gumbo Benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Something Good is actually happening tomorrow!

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a shrimp gumbo benefit at 11 a.m. at the Waterfront Park in Apalachicola. It’s to benefit tornado victims in Hosford.

The plates are $15 each. If you can’t make it in person, there is also a GoFundMe here where you can donate.

