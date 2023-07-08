A few showers & storms for Saturday, better chances on Sunday

Meteorologist Josh Green talks rain chances over the next few days.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We will start our Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature. Scattered showers & storms will develop this afternoon. Only about half of our area will see any rain, therefore rain chances will remain at 50% for today.

Slightly better chances for some afternoon & evening rain on Sunday, with rain chances at 60%. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values about 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

The best chance for rain will be on Monday. There will be more than adequate moisture to work with, and a frontal boundary will provide the lift. Showers & storms will not be confined to only the afternoon/evening hours.

Rain chances run about 60-70% after Monday through the end of the upcoming work week. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s. The tropics remain quiet, thanks in part to a large plume of Saharan dust over the Atlantic.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green talks rain chances over the next few days.
Josh's Forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for this weekend and beyond.
Afternoon showers & storms for this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for this weekend and beyond.
Mike's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has some insight on this weekend's rain chances.
Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers this weekend