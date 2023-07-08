A few showers & storms for Saturday, better chances on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We will start our Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature. Scattered showers & storms will develop this afternoon. Only about half of our area will see any rain, therefore rain chances will remain at 50% for today.

Slightly better chances for some afternoon & evening rain on Sunday, with rain chances at 60%. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values about 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

The best chance for rain will be on Monday. There will be more than adequate moisture to work with, and a frontal boundary will provide the lift. Showers & storms will not be confined to only the afternoon/evening hours.

Rain chances run about 60-70% after Monday through the end of the upcoming work week. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s. The tropics remain quiet, thanks in part to a large plume of Saharan dust over the Atlantic.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

