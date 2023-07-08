Man dies in shooting at University Courtyard Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man dead.

The Tallahassee Police Department said officers arrived on scene just before midnight at the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

WCTV arrived on scene shortly after and found over a dozen police cars and an EMS unit on the scene.

This is an open and active investigation. TPD encourages anyone with any information to contact them 850-891-4200 and to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

