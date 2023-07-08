Something Good - Gadsden County honors emergency responders

Something Good - Gadsden County honors emergency responders
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We were in Gadsden County yesterday when multiple EMS and fire members were honored with an award for heroes!

At the Midway Council Meeting, Midway Fire, Gretna Fire and Quincy Fire were all recognized for life-saving efforts!

They helped save a woman’s life after she was trapped in her car under a semi-truck trailer.

We got a chance to talk with the local heroes about how this kind of cross-country teamwork is so important.

