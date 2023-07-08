Tracking a more stormy pattern by Sunday Night

Showers and storms become likely starting overnight Sunday. The wet pattern may stick around through midweek.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and storms were slow to cool us off this afternoon, but they did arrive. The sea breeze was pinned to the coastal areas due to a northwesterly flow aloft, that reduced rain chances for some. The heat continues through the evening for those who did not see the storms. The humidity is a little lower than in previous days, so it is not too bad outside this evening. The skies will clear heading into the overnight with lows slightly more tolerable in the low 70s with that lower dew point.

Compared to Saturday, Sunday will see a bit higher rain coverage as the sea breeze will not be fighting a northwest wind, but rather working with a west wind. I am keeping the rain chance at 60% for tomorrow. High temperatures may also not get quite as high with that trend, so low to possibly mid-90s across the area.

Sunday night rain/storm chances will increase, the heaviest of the storms will likely be overnight Sunday into Monday morning. There could be another round in the afternoon Monday too. These rounds of storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 (marginal) risk out for Sunday and Monday. I would not be shocked to see warnings with this. The strongest storms would produce localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds. The highest risk in our area for strong storms will be for SW Georgia. The stormy setup will also keep clouds around for much of the day MON/TUE so we may struggle to get out of the 80s, so a break from the heat.

Stormy pattern sticking around through midweek as a front stalls around the area. Rain chances are 70 to 80% through Wednesday. High pressure moves in late week bringing us back to the afternoon pop-up storms and highs in the min 90s.

Watch the video above for a breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green talks rain chances over the next few days.
A few showers & storms for Saturday, better chances on Sunday
Meteorologist Josh Green talks rain chances over the next few days.
Josh's Forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for this weekend and beyond.
Afternoon showers & storms for this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for this weekend and beyond.
Mike's Forecast