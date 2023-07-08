Tracking a more stormy pattern by Sunday Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and storms were slow to cool us off this afternoon, but they did arrive. The sea breeze was pinned to the coastal areas due to a northwesterly flow aloft, that reduced rain chances for some. The heat continues through the evening for those who did not see the storms. The humidity is a little lower than in previous days, so it is not too bad outside this evening. The skies will clear heading into the overnight with lows slightly more tolerable in the low 70s with that lower dew point.

Compared to Saturday, Sunday will see a bit higher rain coverage as the sea breeze will not be fighting a northwest wind, but rather working with a west wind. I am keeping the rain chance at 60% for tomorrow. High temperatures may also not get quite as high with that trend, so low to possibly mid-90s across the area.

Sunday night rain/storm chances will increase, the heaviest of the storms will likely be overnight Sunday into Monday morning. There could be another round in the afternoon Monday too. These rounds of storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 (marginal) risk out for Sunday and Monday. I would not be shocked to see warnings with this. The strongest storms would produce localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds. The highest risk in our area for strong storms will be for SW Georgia. The stormy setup will also keep clouds around for much of the day MON/TUE so we may struggle to get out of the 80s, so a break from the heat.

Stormy pattern sticking around through midweek as a front stalls around the area. Rain chances are 70 to 80% through Wednesday. High pressure moves in late week bringing us back to the afternoon pop-up storms and highs in the min 90s.

Watch the video above for a breakdown.

