Active weather pattern for Sunday and Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny, warm and humid today with high temperatures in the low 90s. Round of scattered showers & storms are expected throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Rain chances for Sunday are at 70%.

Monday will bring the best chance for rain over the next seven days. With more than adequate moisture and an upper-level trough and weak frontal boundary providing the lift, most spots will more than likely get some rain at some point throughout the day. Rain chances are at 80% Monday.

Keep in mind that a few of the storms produced over the next 36 hours have the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Rain chances remain around 50-60% for Tuesday through Saturday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s during this period.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.