Active weather pattern for Sunday and Monday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Rounds of showers and storms are expected.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny, warm and humid today with high temperatures in the low 90s. Round of scattered showers & storms are expected throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Rain chances for Sunday are at 70%.

Monday will bring the best chance for rain over the next seven days. With more than adequate moisture and an upper-level trough and weak frontal boundary providing the lift, most spots will more than likely get some rain at some point throughout the day. Rain chances are at 80% Monday.

Keep in mind that a few of the storms produced over the next 36 hours have the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Rain chances remain around 50-60% for Tuesday through Saturday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s during this period.

