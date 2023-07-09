Comics, robots bring hundreds to Tallahassee for Infinity Con

By Logan Schiciano
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Competition, comics, and costumes were all on display this weekend at Tallahassee’s fifth Infinity Con.

“People look at us and think we’re geeks or something like that,” said Infinity Con attendee Marcia Robinson. “But here, everybody loves you.”

The convention featured live performances, custom artwork, and more than 50 vendors at the civic center. It was first held in 2014 in Lake City, before coming to Tallahassee in 2019. “It’s a very beautiful place to be into whatever you’re into,” said organizer of Infinity Con David Heringer. “Everybody watches Star Wars, some time travel, something sci-fi.”

One vendor said he looks forward to selling comics at the convention every year. “These comics are super old, and rare, and collectible,” said Nick Piepmeier. “If anyone has seen a movie and has a favorite character, they might want the piece of history where that character first showed up.”

The Tallahassee convention was a two-day event. According to the website, the Lake City Infinity Con was postponed for 2023.

