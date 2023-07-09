In the Spotlight: Morgan’s Dog Training describes how to spot signs of heat exhaustion in pups

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s Dog Training, stopped by the WCTV studio to point out warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes in dogs.

With July and August bringing in hot temperatures, Fox says there’s a few signs you can spot when looking for heat stress: a spatulated tongue, the inside of your pet’s mouth while get really red along with its tongue or glassy eyes.

Pups looking for a shaded spot is also a sign that your pup is on the hunt for a place to cool down.

Fox suggests right now it is best to find activities for the pup to do inside like enrichment activities, games and tricks.

In order to protect a pup’s paw pads, she encouraged owners to walk their pups in the morning and after the sun has gone down.

To learn more, you can visit Morgan’s Dog Training here.

