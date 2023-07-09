Tracking several opportunities for storms through Monday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few stronger storms left spotty damage through the area this afternoon and I will continue to monitor storms on and off throughout the evening. Gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms along with heavy rainfall. Temperatures have peaked in many spots as storms will cool us down through the remainder of the day, although it will continue to feel very muggy.

We will get a break late this evening and early overnight. But storms will be back in the area by early morning/as we are heading out to work Monday. These showers and storms will be heavy and could also contain some gusty winds. Clouds and on/off showers will be expected throughout your Monday. Due to the clouds and showers, I think temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 80s.

The front will linger into Tuesday for our Florida counties, those in Georgia may get some sunshine and lower humidity Tuesday, but our Florida counties will be under the front keeping the unsettled weather around. I think the cloud cover will not be as thick, so we will get close to 90 Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and beyond the front lifts away and will bring us back to the low to mid-90s and afternoon showers to (hopefully) cool us off in the afternoon.

Tropics are “trying” as a disturbance has a very low (30%) chance of developing in the coming days. If something were to come out of this, it would be moving away from the lower 48.

