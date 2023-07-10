Chef Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Veggie Pizza

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Pauletta Malone shares her vegan take on veggie pizza.

Ingredients:

Pizza Crust

2 cans of vegan crescent rolls

Cream Cheese Layer

2 cups of vegan cream cheese (room temperature)

½ cup vegan mayo

1 Tbs dried parsley

2 tsp dried dill

¼ tsp garlic or onion powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Veggie toppings (About 4 cups of your choice, chopped)

broccoli florets

cauliflower

peppers (green, red and/or yellow)

shredded carrots

cucumbers

olives

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375o. Grease or line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Remove crescent rolls from the cans and lay them evenly across half of the cookie sheet to form a large pizza crust. Press the seams together in the middle. Use a fork to poke holes in the dough to limit bubbling while baking.

3. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside and allow it to cool.

Cream Cheese Layer

1. Place cream cheese and mayonnaise in a large mixing bowl. Add parsley, dill, garlic or onion powder, salt, pepper and beat until smooth by using a hand mixer or beating by hand.

2. Spread the cream cheese mixture onto the cooled crust.

Veggies

1. Layer the chopped veggies on top of the cream cheese mixture

2. Use a pizza cutter or a large knife to cut into squares. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.