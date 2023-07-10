Chiles High School taps Bill Ragans as interim head football coach

The announcement comes nearly a month after former coach Kevin Pettis was removed.
(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a month after former coach Kevin Pettis was removed as head football coach for Chiles High School, Bill Ragans has been named as interim head football coach for the season.

Mike Eto confirmed the news to WCTV Monday afternoon, and shared a copy of the message sent to parents. In it, Eto explains it was determined that there was not enough time to get a new coach on board for the season.

In his message, Eto added that the admin team will evaluate the success of the program at the end of the season, “and determine the direction of the program at that time.”

You can read Eto’s full message below:

Former coach Kevin Pettis was placed on leave in April, and later removed from the position in June. A 24-page report regarding allegations about athletic violations was released exactly two weeks ago.

This is a developing story.

