Chiles High School taps Bill Ragans as interim head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a month after former coach Kevin Pettis was removed as head football coach for Chiles High School, Bill Ragans has been named as interim head football coach for the season.

Mike Eto confirmed the news to WCTV Monday afternoon, and shared a copy of the message sent to parents. In it, Eto explains it was determined that there was not enough time to get a new coach on board for the season.

In his message, Eto added that the admin team will evaluate the success of the program at the end of the season, “and determine the direction of the program at that time.”

You can read Eto’s full message below:

Good Morning Parents, I hope the summer is going well and your sons are working hard to prepare for the upcoming season. I wanted to take a minute and give you all an update on our coaching situation. After much deliberation and conversation, we came to the conclusion that there was just not enough time to hire a new coach. I think the three major factors that played a role in this decision were the length of time it takes to go through the county hiring process, keeping our staff together for the season and the unfair situation we would put a brand new coach in with the brief time to prepare for the upcoming season. So to give our program a shot at a successful season, we are going to name Coach Bill Ragans as our interim head coach for the season. We are confident that Coach Ragans will provide the stability, vision and leadership necessary to succeed this season. At the end of the season, our admin team will evaluate the success of the program and determine the direction of the program at that time. Coach Ragans will be reaching out shortly, to provide you a date and time for a player and parent team meeting to discuss the upcoming season. Congratulations Coach Ragans and Go Timberwolves!!

Former coach Kevin Pettis was placed on leave in April, and later removed from the position in June. A 24-page report regarding allegations about athletic violations was released exactly two weeks ago.

This is a developing story.

