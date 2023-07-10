Florida African American museums getting $800k in state budget

A "Florida Heritage" sign is installed outside the Riley House in Tallahassee.
A "Florida Heritage" sign is installed outside the Riley House in Tallahassee.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - African American heritage preservation is getting a big boost of taxpayer money. The Florida African Heritage Preservation Network will get $800,000 from the state.

Historians said this money in the state budget will help museums like the Riley House in Tallahassee preserve African American history across the state.

“A lot of African American history, Black history, is in the reservoir of the people who lived it. The population that created it, which are blacks and African Americans,” said Florida African Heritage Preservation Network founder Althemese Barnes.

She said the network has been getting state money over the years, but this year’s investment is the most it’s ever received. The museums will split the money to pay for new exhibits and provide every museum with an intern.

Barnes said this state money is key.

“And now their value is represented,” she said. “Without this input, there would be, like it was, a gap.”

Tallahassee state Rep. Gallop Franklin fought to get the money in the budget in a year when many African American initiatives were vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. This year, DeSantis’s administration blocked schools from offering an Advanced Placement course on African American studies and signed a bill eliminating state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida universities.

“We had to make sure we could communicate clearly the importance of history and that history should be taught at all times,” Franklin said.

Florida A&M University Black History professor Larry Rivers said these museums do just that.

“They are important in telling the story of the contribution that African Americans have made to the making of this society,” Rivers said.

For Barnes, preserving history for everyone to learn is vital, regardless of background.

“Each race had to play some part in making that change,” she said.

There are 30 museums in the Florida African Heritage Preservation Network from Pensacola to Miami. There will be a check presentation ceremony at the Eartha White Museum in Jacksonville on August 9.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

A few strong storms throughout the evening, more on tap for your Tuesday.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 10
Chiles High School taps Bill Ragans as interim head football coach
Tallahassee man says he was scammed by Lyft driver
A few rounds of showers and storms throughout your Monday.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 10