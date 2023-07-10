A rainy Monday in store with a few storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On and off showers and storms to start off the workweek. A few of these storms may bring some gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Make sure you have the rain gear handy.

More storms with the typical summer pattern for us returns later this week with low to mid 90s and afternoon pop-ups.

In the tropics, a little disturbance will try to gain some tropical characteristics, but the chance is low (30%) over the next 7 days.

