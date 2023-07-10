Showers and storms will continue through Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Storms will continue to develop along a cold front through the afternoon and evening. These storms will have heavy rainfall and gusty winds between 40 to 60 mph.

isolated storms will be possible through the evening and overnight, but coverage will decrease. Mid 70s tonight.

Another round of storms tomorrow, especially for our Florida counties. The chance of rain will be slightly lower tomorrow because GA could avoid most of the wet weather. Temperatures will approach 90 tomorrow.

High pressure will gradually take over Wednesday - Friday will be a more typical summer afternoon with that morning sun and afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100.

In the tropics, there is an area that has a 40% chance of developing some tropical characteristics. Closer to home, the Gulf waters are insanely warm, mostly upper 80s, even some of the south Florida coastal areas near 90. Nothing expected to develop in the short term.

Saharan dust is helping to keep the Equatorial Atlantic rather quiet too.

July is not often too active, but as we know, things change rather quickly into August in September.

