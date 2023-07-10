Tallahassee man says he was scammed by Lyft driver

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man says he was recently scammed by a Lyft driver after he was charged nearly $90 for what he says was a short ride home.

On July 6, Ameer Dib took a Lyft home from Firestone Complete Auto Care on Apalachee Parkway when he said things quickly escalated.

“30 minutes after I got home, I received an email from Lyft’s customer support saying that I had damages to my ride,” Dib said. “I checked the email and saw that there were photos of vomit all over the back seat.”

An $80 damage fee was tacked on for a mess he said he never made.

“It completely blew me away. I was like, ‘What damages?’” Dib said.

His wife took to Facebook to share what happened. In the comments, she posted part of the picture that was submitted by Dib’s Lyft driver, alleging that Dib was responsible.

But Dib told WCTV he has proof that he wasn’t.

“That’s the time on the dashboard saying 9:10 a.m. and my Lyft was at 12:42 p.m.,” Dib said, showing WCTV the photo.

Dib also showed WCTV some footage from his Ring Doorbell.

“There’s video footage of me standing by my garage with no vomit anywhere on me,” Dib said.

Dib did get some good news over the weekend. He got his money back from Lyft but had to speak with three agents across two days in a process that he said was frustrating.

“To take two days of my time to try and resolve this - go back and forth on email - it takes time away from my day-to-day things I have to do,” Dib said.

The alleged scam also angered other rideshare drivers. We spoke with Josh, who says this incident does not represent the broader rideshare community in Tallahassee.

“He got abused by somebody who was supposed to be there to just take him somewhere and that’s something that just made all the drivers irritated that somebody used our platform to go in and basically mess things up,” Josh said.

A Lyft spokesperson told WCTV: “Lyft’s support team investigates each incident individually and makes a determination based on the evidence available, such as photos and statements from both the driver and rider.”

While his dispute was resolved, Dib wants to see the company take action.

“I think they should require all drivers to have in-vehicle dash cams to rectify any situations like this,” he said.

