TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a free mobile food distribution on Thursday, July 13 in Gadsden County.

The event will be at 131 Oak Street in Chattahoochee from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information visiting the Second Harvest website.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.