Arrest made in connection to University Courtyard Apartment shooting in Tallahassee

The Tallahassee Police Department said officers arrived on scene just before midnight
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at the University Courtyard Apartments on July 8th.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Solomon Sadiq. TPD said he knocked on a door at the apartment and was greeted by a 10-year-old girl. Sadiq allegedly walked into the home, claiming he needed to charge his phone. Police said once Sadiq got inside, the girl and other children in the home hid in a bedroom; the girl then called their parents, who were at the store at the time.

Solomon Sadiq, 22, was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at University Courtyard Apartment on July 8.(Leon County Court Records)

When the parents returned home, they found Sadiq in the hallway of the apartment. It was at that time when police said he fired his weapon, hitting and killing the victim who has yet to be named. Sadiq then fled the scene, according to police. Officials also confirmed Sadiq and the victim did not know each other.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify Solomon Sadiq as the suspect in the murder. At the time of his arrest, officers said he was in possession of a stolen firearm and even made an attempt to take an officer’s weapon during his arrest.

Sadiq is being charged with homicide, grand theft of a firearm, attempt to deprive an officer of a weapon, and resisting an officer without violence.

This incident is the city’s 50th shooting of 2023, according to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker.

