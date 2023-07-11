Bond set at $25k for man accused in fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County judge set bond at $25,000 Tuesday for a man accused of striking and killing a woman with a vehicle while driving on West Tennessee Street in late May.

Manuel Holliday, 23, was arrested in Muscogee County, Ga., on June 30 and charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving death.

Judge Nina Ashenafi-Richardson set a higher bond than the $10k prosecutors had recommended, noting the crime was a first-degree felony and Holliday was from Blountstown, outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Shanita Hill is the mother of the victim, 31-year-old Shandlyia Smith. She was in the courtroom as Holliday made his first appearance via Zoom from the Leon County Jail. Hill wiped away tears throughout the hearing.

“It’s tearing us apart on a daily basis,” she told the judge during the hearing.

The probable cause affidavit, which was unsealed Tuesday, includes new details about what investigators allege unfolded in the early morning hours of May 27. The documents reveal surveillance camera footage captured the moment a car struck a pedestrian on West Tennessee Street at Lukeman Lane.

The video shows the driver continuing without slowing down after the collision. Footage from other businesses later that night showed damage to the car, including a cracked windshield and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Investigators determined the car belonged to Holliday and interviewed him at his Blountstown home. According to the affidavit, Holliday said he was driving with his dad following a night at Legacy at Riverfront, a local bar.

The two thought they struck a buzzard at the time. They had been on the way to grab food in Tallahassee but decided to turn around and head home after the collision.

Footage allegedly shows the two at a Bristol convenience store later that night, where they stopped and checked the damage. Police collected cell phone and DNA evidence that supported Holliday’s claims, the documents show.

Holliday was eventually arrested in late June on an army base in Georgia. Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Holliday was taking part in basic training at the time.

As of Tuesday evening, court records showed Holliday was still in Leon County jail.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.