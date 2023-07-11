A few storms today, not as wet as yesterday

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Another round of storms this afternoon, not as wet as yesterday.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Warm and humid today, with more showers & storms. NOT as many as yesterday, but still some.

Shower chances get a little slimmer Wed/Thurs, and daytime temperatures climb. Today, low 90s. Tomorrow mid 90s.

Watch the video above for more.

