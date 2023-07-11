HCA Healthcare confirms hack impacted data for 11 million patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/CBS News) - HCA Healthcare has confirmed at least 11 million patients may have data at risk after a breach on July 5.

According to CBS News, some of the information hackers accessed includes: patient name, city, state, and zip code, birthdays, contact info and event data on appointments. Patients in 20 states, including Florida, Georgia, California and Texas are affected, according to the hospital and clinic operator. The company says payment information and treatment information were not compromised.

Right now, a list of impacted facilities on HCA’s website includes its Tallahassee location. WCTV has contacted HCA Florida Capital Hospital for details on any local patient impacts.

The company is asking patients not to pay any invoices or billing requests without first calling the chain at (844) 608-1803 to verify that the message is legitimate. It’s website also indicates it plans to offer “credit monitoring services and identity protection services, where appropriate.”

HCA operates more than 180 hospitals and 2,000 care locations, such as walk-in clinics, across 20 states and the U.K., according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story.

