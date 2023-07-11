Looking ahead to Wednesday, more heat with afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a north/northwest wind today behind a front that brought active weather to the area yesterday. That has helped to keep many spots dry today.

Isolated showers or storms possible for the rest of the evening, mainly for coastal areas. Otherwise dry and hot. Tonight, low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, highs will once again reach the mid 90s with a few afternoon showers or storms possible. These will be sea breeze pops ups, so not everyone gets wet. Rain coverage likely higher than today with a more onshore flow.

Afternoon storms expected each afternoon with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s though the end of the week. Chance of rain 60%.

Tropics: A area of disturbed weather will try to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next few days in the Atlantic, far away from us. The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance of gaining tropical characteristics in the next 7 days. To reiterate, this will have NO impact on the Gulf or Florida.

