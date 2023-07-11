Something Good - The Allison Christmas Spectacular starts decorating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Allison Christmas Spectacular is starting to deck the halls today!

The house south of Havana welcomes folks for a free light show synchronized to song every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day!

If it feels like they just got all the lights down, you’d be right!

In an announcement on Facebook, the Allisons said they only have about three months with no lights up before they get back to work.

This year, the house is preparing for a sweet sixteen celebration with more lights than ever!

