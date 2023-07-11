Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river floods Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 people
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack.
Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say
Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say