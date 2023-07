TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Fuzzy Pineapple is hosting it’s Vegan and Vegetarian Food Festival on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 8 p.m.

The store is located at 1205 South Adams Street in Tallahassee.

The event will include vendors and admission is free.

