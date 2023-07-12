3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Three are dead, 14 are injured in a Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois.
By Meghan McKinzie and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and fourteen injured.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Authorities confirmed three people on the bus were killed and 14 were seriously injured in crash, involving the Greyhound bus and multiple semi-trucks. They also stated that no one in the trucks were injured.

Four were transported on a helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles, and the highway is still closed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

LNL: 3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash - clipped version
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science...
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but...
Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says