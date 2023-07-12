Colquitt Regional Medical Center opens new pediatric unit

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center has opened up a new pediatric unit dedicated to serving the youngest patients of Colquitt County and across Southwest Georgia.

This new unit offers the latest technology including patient monitors and a space that is family and child friendly.

“We are behind locked doors. Gives them added security, whereas, before, we had a long hall. We had to house adults and pediatrics together so it’s a win-win situation,” said Karen Hart, a registered nurse and the director of medical pediatrics.

One of the challenges that Colquitt Regional faced before having this unit was the lack of space to accommodate the number of pediatric patients they see.

“Community hospitals in general have grown and changed and morphed over the years. One of the things we have noticed is that a lot of community-based hospitals, like Colquitt Regional, have either closed down their pediatric units or really limited the number of pediatric patients they admit,” Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Woodwin Weeks said.

One unique aspect of the new unit is that the nurses are adequately trained with the resources they need to serve the population.

“We have been able to develop this unit in such a way that our nurse-to-patient ratio stays small. So, our goal is to keep that at three to one. Whereas, on an adult floor, that can sometimes be five to six patients per one nurse,” said Weeks.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center has recently increased the level of care they are able to provide for pediatric patients while decreasing the number of transfers.

Patients that come to this unit will get the necessary level of medical care they need before they are transferred for a higher level of care if needed.

“The problem that parents and our families run into is that then means they will have to be transferred to an outside facility. And so, for us here in Moultrie, that could mean a two to three hour trip away from our hospital,” Weeks said.

One of the benefits of this new pediatric unit is that it reduces the number of children in the emergency room waiting room so that everyone can get treated faster.

“It’s a lot easier to manage this because, before when we had pediatrics mixed with the adults, a lot of times you would have a hold in the emergency room, which is what we don’t want to have. So therefore, we were slow in getting the patients up, and now, if there is a pediatric patient, we don’t have to wait for an adult bed to clear,” said Hart.

Weeks said that they learned to treat all conditions that may arise, as most tertiary hospitals are at full capacity.

“In the state of Georgia, the pediatric hospitals stay at least 95% full pretty much at all times. So, one of the things we have learned is that we have to be kinda capable to take care of anything that might come along,” Weeks said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.