A heat advisory is in effect today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for central and western portions of the Big Bend on Wednesday. More of the hot and humid today and for the rest of the week. Showers are possible, but in the areas that don’t get them the heat index can get really high; potentially over 108 degrees.

Very little change is expected into the upcoming weekend. Mornings in the mid 70s, afternoons in the mid 90s. Scattered showers & storms are possible primarily in the afternoon hours.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.