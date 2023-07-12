A heat advisory is in effect today

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your hot and humid Wednesday forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for central and western portions of the Big Bend on Wednesday. More of the hot and humid today and for the rest of the week. Showers are possible, but in the areas that don’t get them the heat index can get really high; potentially over 108 degrees.

Very little change is expected into the upcoming weekend. Mornings in the mid 70s, afternoons in the mid 90s. Scattered showers & storms are possible primarily in the afternoon hours.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

