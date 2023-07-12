‘Push’ among five books Leon County Schools bans from high schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools confirmed Tuesday it is pulling five books from its high school classrooms.

The books were banned from high schools after parent complaints, according to LCS. The school district conducted a review of the books and found them out of compliance with state standards, district spokesperson Chris Petley said in a statement.

“Following parent complaints, LCS reviewed the books and concluded that they did not meet the standards as set forth in Florida law.”

The bans include the acclaimed novel “Push” by Sapphire, which was awarded the Black Caucus of the American Library Association’s First Novelist Award and nominated for the NAACP Image Award, among other accolades. The novel reads as the diary of Precious Jones, an illiterate 16-year-old girl pregnant with her second child, as she struggles through her educational studies and finding autonomy in life.

Five books banned from LCS high schools:

“Dead End” by Jason Myer “Doomed” by Chuck Palahniuk “Lucky” by Alice Sebold “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews “Push” by Sapphire

The books were donated to LCS and located at Lincoln and SAIL high schools, according to Petley. The removal of the titles is permanent, he said.

The removals follow contentious new requirements from the state for districts to review school reading materials and investigate parent complaints on books. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the new rules, implemented earlier this year, saying in a statement the policies aim to “protect students from woke indoctrination in schools” and to provide parents more say in their children’s education.

But activists across the state and country have voiced outraged opposition to the rules, calling them censorial and violations of free speech rights.

Autoplay Caption

LCS joined other districts across the state in March as it began a tedious review process of its libraries and learning facilities. The district assistant superintendent called the operation “a monumental task” at the time, and Superintendant Rocky Hanna voiced concerns that the undertaking may put parents and educators at odds.

Other Florida districts have already evaluated and banned books. In May, writers’ group PEN America and publisher Penguin Random House filed a lawsuit against Florida’s Escambia County School District, headquartered in Pensacola, over its removal of 10 books from library shelves. The suit alleges the school board and district violated the First Amendment.

A study from PEN America also determined similar laws across the country generated a rise in book bans in the last year. Florida was second behind Texas in a list of states with the most bans in the U.S. PEN America’s site counts 357 bans in the Sunshine State. “Push” is among the top 10 titles banned nationwide, according to the writers’ activist organization.

Children’s book on Billie Jean King under review after parent complaint. (MNG)

These are not the first books reviewed by LCS. In May, the district began its review of the children’s book “I Am Billy Jean King” after a parent complained about the mention of its namesake’s same-sex relationship. The book, authored by Brad Meltzer, follows the life of the female tennis icon.

The capital city has also hosted events regarding the review procedures.

In March, the Florida Freedom to Read Project held a protest on book bans in the state at Common Ground Books in Tallahassee, Fla. During the event, activists from across the Sunshine State criticized the DeSantis administration’s decision to execute the new guidelines. The bookseller also created “Banned Books” displays, and writers gathered to share concerns about the effects of the new rules on literacy and education in Florida.

Despite the controversy, the policies remain active. Proponents of the measures, including members of the conservative parental activist group Moms For Liberty, hail the license the rules provide parents on their children’s educations and development.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.