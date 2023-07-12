Something Good - Thomasville 8-year-old heading to 2023 Junior Olympics

Something Good - Thomasville 8-year-old heading to 2023 Junior Olympics
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today we’re celebrating some young athletes!

Ashley Hayes tells us her daughter Amoria Bradley will soon go for gold! It’s a big trip to the Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa!

Amoria is 8 years old and will be competing in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs during the first week in August.

We wish Amoria and her teammates with the Rose City Striders lots of luck!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

People attend the "Let Florida Read" book rally at Common Ground Books in Tallahassee on March...
‘Push’ among five books Leon County Schools bans from high schools
Farmers Insurance exiting Florida
Farmers Insurance exiting Florida
Human trafficking
Florida is taking steps to fight human trafficking
Manuel Holliday makes his first appearance in Leon County Court via Zoom.
Bond set at $25k for man accused in fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run