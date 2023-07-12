Something Good - Thomasville 8-year-old heading to 2023 Junior Olympics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today we’re celebrating some young athletes!

Ashley Hayes tells us her daughter Amoria Bradley will soon go for gold! It’s a big trip to the Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa!

Amoria is 8 years old and will be competing in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs during the first week in August.

We wish Amoria and her teammates with the Rose City Striders lots of luck!

