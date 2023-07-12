South Health District’s WIC Program hosts annual farmer’s market

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is stressing the importance of access to fresh local produce, and with inflation, they’d like to help in any way they can.

The South Health District is hosting its annual farmer’s markets through August. Through their WIC program, they’re ensuring everyone has access to several different fresh local produce.

“Last year in our South Health District area, we served over 650 participants. In Lowndes County we served over 200, in Tift County we served over 200, so we touch a lot of people with these markets,” Kathryn Swann-Tart, Georgia’s DPH South Health District’s WIC administrative assistant, said. “We had so many people lined up to get these vouchers.”

WIC gave out vouchers to their participants. Participants were then able to use those vouchers to get potatoes, corn, tomatoes, cantaloupes, fresh-seeded and seedless watermelons, and more at today’s market.

“I think this is very important. This is my first time and I think it’s great. I can’t wait to see what else there is next time,” Felicia Knudson, a mother participating in the farmer’s market, said. “I didn’t know how this was going to go, but I’m very thankful.”

Lanier County Foods, All Day Foods, McQueen Farms LLC, as well as Good Foods Farms picked all of the fresh produce between yesterday and early this morning for the Lowndes County farmer’s market. Which served non-WIC participants as well.

“I think that providing fresh produce from farms is so important. And when I saw the benefits to myself, I wanted those in my community to also share those benefits,” Owner of Good Foods Farms Chantel Moore said.

Parents, people in need of fresh produce and farmers received a little bit of help today in Lowndes County.

“I think there’s two parts to this. First, I think it’s awesome that WIC does this for our children, and for our families. Because they’re actually promoting good habits, which is something I think is so important. And then secondly it helps businesses like mine,” Moore said.

This program is very integral to the community because it focuses on the family,” Meleade Wasson, owner of McQueen Farms LLC, said. “We are interested in reclaiming our family and our community.”

Last year these farmer’s markets served over 600 WIC recipients, on top of the non-WIC participants who are allowed to shop at the farmer’s markets.

“In Georgia we’re extremely fortunate and we’re thrilled to be able to offer fresh-grown Georgia fruits and vegetables,” Swann-Tart, said. “Not only to provide the fruits and vegetables to the participants of WIC, but we also want to be able to help these Georgia farmers.”

Any WIC recipient within the district can go to any farmers market to receive vouchers. Vouchers can be used at any of the upcoming farmer’s markets.

Here’s a list of the nine upcoming farmer’s markets and the dates, that the district will be hosting:

7/10 - Ben Hill Health Department on 251 Appomatox Road in Fitzgerald

7/12 - Lowndes County Health Department on 206 S. Patterson Street in Valdosta

7/13 - Brooks County Health Department on 500 E. Courtland Avenue in Quitman

7/19 - Tift County Health Department on 305 E. 12th Street in Tifton

7/17 and 7/20 - Calhoun’s Produce on 5075 Hawpond Road in Ashburn

8/3 - Berrien County Health Department on 600 S. Jefferson Street in Nashville, Georgia

8/9 - Tift County Health Department on 305 E. 12th Street in Tifton

8/10 - Lanier County Health Department on 53 W. Murrell Street in Lakeland, Georgia

8/15 - Cook County Health Department on 204 N. Parrish Avenue in Adel

8/16 - Lowndes County Health Department on 206 N. Patterson Street in Valdosta

Please note that, for the Turner County market, vouchers will be issued at the health department, but can be redeemed at Calhoun’s Produce during regular business hours. Vouchers are valid at Calhoun’s Produce any day prior to expiration.

