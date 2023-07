TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “For The Table Hospitality” is hosting the second annual Tallahassee Tiki Fest on Saturday, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The tropical food festival will take place at 801 South Gadsden Street.

the event will benefit the Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.